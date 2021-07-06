SAFE2 Market Capitalization Tops $12.45 Million (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SAFE2 has a market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00048222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00133447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00167501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,469.89 or 1.00117144 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.78 or 0.00957837 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

