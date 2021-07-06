Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.49

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.49 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 52.47 ($0.69). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 54.60 ($0.71), with a volume of 597,790 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Safestyle UK from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market cap of £75.55 million and a P/E ratio of -12.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In related news, insider Robert Neale sold 123,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78), for a total value of £74,025 ($96,714.14).

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

