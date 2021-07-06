Safex Token Hits Market Cap of $7.06 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $43.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safex Token has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018150 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

