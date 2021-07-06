SALT (SALT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $56,115.00

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $16.50 million and approximately $56,115.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00058669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.52 or 0.00967407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00044557 BTC.

SALT Coin Profile

SALT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

