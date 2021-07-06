Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 31.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,383,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $186.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $195.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

