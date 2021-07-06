Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sanmina worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 19,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 811.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 926,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after acquiring an additional 824,833 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SANM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of SANM opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.97. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

