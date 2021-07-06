SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.59. SAP reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $141.71. 425,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,037. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.44. The stock has a market cap of $174.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

