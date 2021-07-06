Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Sapiens International worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

SPNS opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.39. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

