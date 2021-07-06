Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SDMHF. AlphaValue raised Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech stock remained flat at $$468.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 120. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $447.21. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a twelve month low of $271.00 and a twelve month high of $499.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

