Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.79

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.79 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 3.90 ($0.05). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05), with a volume of 2,544,288 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of £64.18 million and a P/E ratio of -6.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.79.

In other news, insider David Archer bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06). Insiders bought 450,000 shares of company stock worth $1,800,000 over the last quarter.

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

