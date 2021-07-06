Scala Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7,609.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. Scala has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $7,609.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Scala has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00047580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00134082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00166949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,077.74 or 0.99988122 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.28 or 0.00951470 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

