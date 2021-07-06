Schneider Electric S.E.’s (SBGSY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,093. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.