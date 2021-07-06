Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens cut shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Schneider National stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 270,187 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after buying an additional 133,957 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 824,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after buying an additional 322,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

