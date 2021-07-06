Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 160.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,251 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.80% of Scholastic worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Scholastic by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,683,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,080,000 after buying an additional 500,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth about $11,405,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Scholastic by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,934,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,580,000 after buying an additional 407,704 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Scholastic by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,324,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,873,000 after buying an additional 169,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Scholastic by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 205,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 98,997 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 0.97. Scholastic Co. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

