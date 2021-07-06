Scorum Coins Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,125.00 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scorum Coins has a total market cap of $121,282.07 and $3,125.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00135070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00166386 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,123.91 or 1.00129443 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.42 or 0.00963666 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

