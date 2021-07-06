ScPrime Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,311.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 6th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. During the last week, ScPrime has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $1,311.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00046527 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00058439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,926,352 coins and its circulating supply is 36,242,741 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.