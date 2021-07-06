Scrypta Trading Up 110.2% Over Last Week (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 116.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. Scrypta has a total market cap of $256,484.64 and approximately $30.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded up 110.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00022896 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005616 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001626 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003003 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,260,282 coins and its circulating supply is 17,460,282 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

