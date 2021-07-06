SCS Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,948 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,617 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.6% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 839.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $277.65 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $278.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.88. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

