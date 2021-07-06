ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) to Issue GBX 3 Dividend

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ScS Group stock opened at GBX 318 ($4.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £120.88 million and a PE ratio of 9.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 791.18. ScS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 145.50 ($1.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

