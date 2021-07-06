Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,194 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,812 shares of company stock worth $15,757,488. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $157.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.62. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

