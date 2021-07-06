Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,194 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,812 shares of company stock worth $15,757,488. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $157.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.62. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

