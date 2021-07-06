SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SeaSpine by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,417,000 after buying an additional 74,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,649,000 after purchasing an additional 71,840 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 30.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 171,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 35.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 168,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

SPNE opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a market cap of $670.85 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

