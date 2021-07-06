Secret Trading Up 1.5% This Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00003158 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $75.33 million and $953,108.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00395116 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014695 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.68 or 0.01536185 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 187,722,477 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

