SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

SCWX stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,411,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after acquiring an additional 287,828 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 194,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 27,814 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 291,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 315,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

