Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $6.06

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.06, but opened at $5.87. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 961 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $587.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 200,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after buying an additional 482,940 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

