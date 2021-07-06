Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.
SRE stock opened at $134.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.08.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.86.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
