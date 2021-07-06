Sentinel Tops 24 Hour Volume of $137,799.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. Sentinel has a market cap of $86.58 million and $137,799.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 10,957,787,840 coins and its circulating supply is 3,207,824,817 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.