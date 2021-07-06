Sentivate (SNTVT) Market Capitalization Reaches $29.64 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a total market cap of $29.64 million and $248,073.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00059740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.88 or 0.00929890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00046014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,576,025,428 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.