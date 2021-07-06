Serco Group (LON:SRP) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 178.75 ($2.34).

Shares of SRP stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 141.80 ($1.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,428,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.17. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.25.

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total value of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

