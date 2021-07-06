Serum (SRM) Price Reaches $3.56 on Exchanges

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. Serum has a market cap of $177.91 million and $70.69 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.56 or 0.00010483 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00058655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.20 or 0.00958093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00044853 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum (SRM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

