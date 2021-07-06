ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,125,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 386,923 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 6.29% of ServiceSource International worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SREV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 412,277 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 176,744 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,957,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 74,350 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 275,655 shares of company stock worth $362,836 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.