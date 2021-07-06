SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 13,883 Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $96.86 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.25.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $1,251,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,836,129 shares of company stock valued at $169,586,694 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

