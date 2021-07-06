SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 1,464.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,607 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.22% of Selecta Biosciences worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 1,387.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 115,828 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter G. Traber bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SELB opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $482.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SELB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

