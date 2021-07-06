SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,469 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 655.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,067 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 45,960 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.01. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

VLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

