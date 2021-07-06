SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,718 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,437,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,283,000 after buying an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,540,000 after buying an additional 578,156 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 21.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 643,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,132,000 after buying an additional 115,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,664,000 after buying an additional 205,692 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.09.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $201.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.87 and a beta of 1.65. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.03 and a twelve month high of $252.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.01. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

