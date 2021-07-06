SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,282 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBOC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 48,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,817,000 after acquiring an additional 24,580 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.27. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 32.72%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.