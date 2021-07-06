SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,944 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,150,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,557,000 after buying an additional 1,606,905 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 313.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,539,000 after buying an additional 1,223,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2,459.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,264,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after buying an additional 1,214,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.