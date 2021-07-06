SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 591.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,762 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of NETGEAR worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 514.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after buying an additional 826,392 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,894,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,831,000 after purchasing an additional 356,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NETGEAR by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 18,510 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $691,533.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,187 shares of company stock worth $2,876,525. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.43.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

