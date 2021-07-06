SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 847.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCYT. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Veracyte by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Veracyte by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,424 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Veracyte by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000.

VCYT opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

