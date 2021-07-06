SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,453 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,535 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

IDA stock opened at $97.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $104.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.96. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

