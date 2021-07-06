SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,149 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,789,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

