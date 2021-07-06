SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,103 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,738,000 after purchasing an additional 398,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,129,000 after acquiring an additional 248,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CareDx by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,418,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,759,000 after acquiring an additional 65,135 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,109,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,521,000 after acquiring an additional 139,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 866,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after acquiring an additional 103,319 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNA. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

In other CareDx news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,064,571.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,768.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $915,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,258 shares in the company, valued at $35,476,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 180,891 shares of company stock worth $14,114,287 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $89.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.97. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

