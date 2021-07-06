SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth $1,194,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLI opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.52. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.09 million. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

RLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

