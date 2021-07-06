SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 16,840 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,236,000 after buying an additional 173,595 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Elastic by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,305,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,333,000 after buying an additional 326,612 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,283,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,974,000 after buying an additional 290,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Elastic by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,858,000 after buying an additional 1,023,475 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Elastic by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,893,000 after buying an additional 792,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

NYSE ESTC opened at $146.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.06 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 52 week low of $80.18 and a 52 week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

