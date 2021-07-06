SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,704 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Shares of WOR opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $75.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.96.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,325.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 24,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $1,697,490.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,685,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,962 shares of company stock worth $5,890,100. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.