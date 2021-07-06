SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Axonics by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Axonics by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 42,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,082,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Axonics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,076,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $3,179,573.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,371 shares of company stock worth $16,560,635 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics stock opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 9.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.05. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $68.19.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

