Shadows Price Reaches $0.14 (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, Shadows has traded down 44.6% against the dollar. Shadows has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $474,319.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00059047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.06 or 0.00971438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044915 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,050,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,925,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

