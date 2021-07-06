ShareRing (SHR) Price Hits $0.0241

ShareRing (CURRENCY:SHR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, ShareRing has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One ShareRing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ShareRing has a market cap of $47.40 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ShareRing (CRYPTO:SHR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. The official website for ShareRing is sharering.network . The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ShareRing’s official message board is medium.com/ShareRing . ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

