Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.17.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 113.83%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.34%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 147.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.