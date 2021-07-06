Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 48,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,529,059 shares.The stock last traded at $14.58 and had previously closed at $14.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHLX. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.70%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 128,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

